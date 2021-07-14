North Fulton Community Charities is collecting new backpacks filled with school supplies for its annual Back-to-School program.
North Fulton Community Charities is asking community members to donate new backpacks filled with school supplies for elementary, middle and high school students. Donors can also choose to make a financial contribution to purchase backpacks.
“This year, after the disruption caused by COVID-19, there is a need to restore a sense of normalcy for children starting school,” NFCC Director of Development Sherri Morgan said. “A backpack does so much more than simply carry school supplies; it sends the message that students are important and so is their education.”
Backpacks and supplies will be distributed July 29 through August 1st to registered participants. Registration is required for qualified families residing in North Fulton. Registration instructions are posted online at nfcchlep.org/back-to-school-program.
Donations can be dropped off at Elkins Pointe Middle School from:
- July 23 - 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- July 24 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1p.m. to 3 p.m.
- July 26 - 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- July 27 - 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- July 28 - 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
North Fulton Community Charities NFCC Thrift Store at 11270 Elkins Road in Roswell is also accepting donations July 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
School supply lists, donation links, and volunteer opportunities can be found at nfcchelp.org/back-to-school-program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.