North Fulton Community Charities was awarded a 2019 Lighting the Way Award and $75,000 grant by the SunTrust Foundation.
The SunTrust Foundation’s Lighting the Way Awards recognize select nonprofit organizations that work to build self-sufficient families and more financially confident communities through financial education, financial counseling, career readiness/workforce development and small business and entrepreneurship. NFCC was recognized for its generous contributions to the North Fulton area.
“The SunTrust Foundation is proud to recognize and support our local nonprofit partners that empower and strengthen the communities they serve,” president of the SunTrust Foundation Stan Little said. “North Fulton Community Charities is making a meaningful impact with their programs to improve the financial well-being of the people who need it most.”
NFCC is one of 36 nonprofits across the southeast and midwest presented with a 2019 Lighting the Way Award from the SunTrust Foundation, which gave a total of $2.7 million in grants to these nonprofits.
“We are very proud of the work we are doing in the NFCC Education Center to pave a path for self-sufficiency for some of our most vulnerable neighbors in the way of GED classes, English language classes, financial literacy, career coaching and so much more,” NFCC Director of Programs Eden Purdy said. “This grant from the SunTrust Foundation will allow us to affect more individuals and strengthen our entire community.”
Founded in 1983, NFCC serves as a human service agency dedicated to building self-sufficiency and preventing homelessness and hunger for residents in north Fulton in the cities of Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell. NFCC assists families with basic essentials such as food, rent and utilities and clothing for short- term emergencies.
Adult education classes ranging from GED Prep and English to Financial Literacy and OSHA Certification are offered at no cost to help create a path to self-sufficiency for their clients. NFCC serves close 10,000 individuals and over 4,000 families each year at their facilities in Roswell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.