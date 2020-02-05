The city of Alpharetta, in partnership with the cities of John’s Creek, Milton, Roswell and Ed Isakson YMCA are hosting a Special Needs Services and Expo on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Alpharetta Community Center.
The goal of the event is to showcase services designed for the special needs populations of North Fulton and to advocate, partner and network with the community. Vendors, providers and businesses that offer services for special needs populations are invited to participate in this event.
This collaboration will provide the community the opportunity to visit with a wide variety of service providers in one location, gain valuable information that could benefit themselves or a loved one. The day is perfect for all ages.
The expo will have over 30 vendors onsite that range from recreational organizations, summer camp providers, therapy services and community organizations. One of the vendors is BrewAble Cafe, an Alpharetta coffee shop that employees adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
"It’s an important networking opportunity for us with other organizations that serve people with special needs," BrewAble owner Mary Ulich said. "Also, it’s an excellent way for families with members with special needs to come together to find out all about the services that are available in our area."
The deadline to apply as a vendor is Feb. 10, at 12 p.m. An online vendor application can be found here http://bit.ly/SpecialNeedsExpoApplication.
The expo runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is free to attend.
