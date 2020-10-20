Two nonprofits are teaming up with local churches to pass our free food Nov. 7 in Roswell to help families struggling in the wake of the pandemic.
The food will be given out, free of charge, in a drive-through setting Saturday, Nov. 7, at Vickery Mill Elementary School, 1201 Alpharetta Street in Roswell.
The event is an effort of Convoy of Hope, an international relief organization, and Hope Roswell, which is a partnership of several Roswell churches of varying denominations. Through community outreach programs and disaster response, Convoy of Hope has partnered with businesses, churches, and other groups to serve people around the world since 1994. They have distributed more than 125 million meals in response to the pandemic.
For Hope Roswell, the partnership with Convoy of Hope has been a chance to pivot from their popular yearly festival, during which free services and support are offered in a spirit of celebration every spring. Hope Roswell also works to meet the needs of local families in projects throughout the year.
The two groups first joined in June to give out 1,300 boxes of much-needed food in a similar event.
"We knew the need was huge and the food was gone in three hours," director of Hope Roswell Brenda Orlans said. "It broke my heart to see folks drive up only to be told there was no more food."
Orlans said she and others are thrilled to be able to offer help again.
"While the unemployment rate is much lower than it was in June, there are still lots of folks struggling to make ends meet," she said.
This time, socks and other goodies will be given out as well.
"To lovingly experience their joy in receiving gifts of food reminds all of us of the importance of being our brother's keeper," volunteer Chris Curry said. "Help in times of trouble has long been a tradition of the Hope Roswell group of churches."
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until quantities are gone. No ID is required at the drive-through event.
