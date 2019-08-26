The Avalon will be hosting the Noon to Night Fashion Show for the fifth year in a row to benefit Bert's Big Adventure on Sept. 19.
Bert's Big Adventure is a local nonprofit that send in-need families on an all expenses paid, five day excursion to Disney World. For families to qualify for Bert's Big Adventure, the child should be between 5 to 12 years old, never been to Disney World and have either a chronic or terminal illness or physically challenged.
“This night raises money for Bert’s Big Adventure but it also does so much for the self-esteem of our kids,” co-host and entertainment news director for The Bert Show Kristin Klingshirn said. “Last year one of my favorite moments happened backstage with our kiddo Destiny, who said to me, ‘I am different, I am beautiful, and so are you.’”
Proceeds from the fashion show will go to Bert's Big Adventure, and some of the Bert's Big Adventure kids will be able to participate in the fashion show. Last year the event raised more than $70,000 for Bert's Big Adventure.
General admission tickets are $50 and include admission to the fall fashion benefit of the season, cocktail hour including lite bites and complimentary beverages.
VIP tickets cost $150 and include reserved priority seating for the fabulous fashion show, private VIP lounge with exclusive cocktails & hors d’ouerves, Noon to Night gift bag, private VIP after party on The Hotel at Avalon's Rooftop Terrace featuring a silent disco with local Atlanta celebrity DJ Yvonne Monet, and more.
The event begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception featuring fare from Avalon’s renowned restaurants. At 7:30 p.m. Bert’s Big Adventure will give an introduction and explain the “Fund the Need” fundraiser. The fashion show will begin at 8 p.m., highlighting fabulous fall styles from Avalon’s retailers. After the show, guests are invited to stay for a post-show celebration including a live DJ, drinks and more until 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.