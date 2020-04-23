As the demand for coronavirus (COVID-19) testing sites continues to increase in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp April 23 announced Walgreens will open a drive-through rapid testing location outside one of its stores in Alpharetta starting April 24.
According to a news release, testing at this site is available by appointment only, and only to individuals who meet eligibility criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It can conduct as many as 150 tests per day.
“Through leveraging innovative partnerships in our university system and across the private sector, we remain laser-focused on ensuring that Georgia continues to aggressively ramp up testing as we begin safely reopening our economy," Kemp said in the release. “Walgreens is a great partner in that effort, and I am grateful for their support to expand testing capacity in the metro area. I encourage all Georgians in the region who feel they are experiencing symptoms to log on and schedule an appointment."
Testing will be conducted outdoors at the Walgreens located at 11855 Jones Bridge Road, where pharmacists will oversee patients’ self-administration of the COVID-19 test, using Abbott’s ID NOW COVID-19 test. In order to receive a test, individuals must first complete an online health assessment to determine eligibility available at walgreens.com/coronavirus.
Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet CDC criteria. All drive-through testing is being conducted outside and patients are instructed to not leave their vehicles. This site is part of Walgreens’ ongoing effort to provide greater access to COVID-19 testing and community resources. The testing site will be open seven days a week, by appointment only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The opening of a new COVID-19 testing site in Alpharetta is part of Walgreens’ ongoing commitment to provide greater access to testing in the communities we serve,” Jon Reitz, the company’s regional vice president, said in the release. “Walgreens has a long history of stepping up to support our customers and communities in times of need, and we’re pleased to be working with Governor Kemp and Georgia officials as part of this critical effort, and in further collaboration with local, state and federal officials.”
The Alpharetta location is the second drive-through testing site the state has opened in partnership with a pharmacy store chain. April 6, another one opened on Georgia Tech’s campus. It is operated by CVS Health and has tests offered by Abbott Laboratories. At full capacity, the site can conduct up to 1,000 tests per day.
