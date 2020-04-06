Sen. John Albers (R - Roswell) will hold his fourth town hall conference call Thursday, April 9 at 3 p.m. to provide an update on the coronavirus crisis and outline resources available to Georgians.
Albers will be joined by Labor Commissioner Mark Butler to discuss access to unemployment and expanded benefits.
To join the conference call, dial (267) 930-4000. The pass code is 914-787-887.
Email questions beforehand to info@senatoralbers.com.
