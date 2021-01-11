On Jan. 9 at approximately 12:12 a.m., Roswell dispatch received a call regarding a group of people fighting in the parking lot outside La Parranda Mexican Bar and Grill at 1085 Holcomb Bridge Rd.
Multiple officers converged on the scene but all involved parties were gone upon their arrival.
About 30 minutes later, officers were notified that a Hispanic male arrived to a local area hospital suffering wounds from an apparent stabbing.
According to a Saturday evening news release from Roswell PD, "After all lifesaving measures were exhausted, the victim was pronounced deceased. Officers were able to determine the victim was related to the previous fight call. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division responded and are actively investigating."
The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Rigoberto Corea, and the suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Sergio Alvarado.
"Corea and Alvarado were known to each other, and the incident appears to stem from an attempted personal robbery," the news release said.
Police issued a BOLO for Alvarado, a Hispanic man with long black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'9" and weighs 160 lbs.
The active warrants for Avarado are for malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of knife during certain crimes and robbery.
Roswell P.D. is asking anyone who was in the area and witnessed this incident to call 770-640-4100 to speak with a detective.
If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
