On May 21 at approximately 10:50 p.m., Roswell Police officers responded to Hooligans Tavern, located at 8440 Holcomb Bridge Rd., in response to a shooting.
The 911 call indicated that a male shot another male inside of the business. A description of the shooter was provided by witnesses on the scene. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, one male victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.
In addition to rendering medical aid to the victim, Roswell Police officers with the assistance of Johns Creek Police, located the suspect nearby after he fled the business. The victim, 37 year old Hassan Golden of Norcross, succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the hospital.
The suspect, 30 year old James Densmore of Kennesaw, was arrested and charged with Murder in connection with this case. At this time, it is believed that the shooting was not random and was drug related.
We are asking that anyone with information about this incident please contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4160 and ask to speak with a detective. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS or 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.