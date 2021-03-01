The Roswell Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult.
Jeranty Clayton was last seen on Sunday, Feb.28, at approximately 5:30 p.m. when he left his room at the Studio 6 motel, located at 9955 Old Dogwood Rd.
Clayton is described as a 24-year-old black male standing 6’3” tall and weighing approximately 185 lbs.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jean shorts, orange shoes, grey backpack, and carrying a purple suitcase. Clayton has autism and limited communicative abilities.
Anyone who sees Clayton is asked to call 911 and provide their exact location. Anyone with information about the case or who has seen Clayton should contact Roswell Police at 770-640-4100.
