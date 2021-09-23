The city of Roswell announced earlier this month that Randy Knighton, the current city manager of Stockbridge, is the sole finalist for the city’s administrator position.
The mayor and city council conducted hearings, with the final decision on his appointment being made in a public hearing.
Knighton served as the City Manager of Stockbridge since 2017 and has more than eight combined years working in public service in both Georgia and Florida.
Knighton has a Master of Public Administration from the University of Central Florida along with a Master of Divinity degree from Emory University. He is a credentialed manager of the International City/County Management Association, as well as a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners, the American Planning Association, and the Georgia Planning Association.
