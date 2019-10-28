Positively Roswell will be awarding prizes to the family with the “silliest picture” taken on Election Day or during early voting.
Fulton County Schools is having a teacher workday on Tuesday, Nov. 5 — Election Day for local municipal elections. In an attempt to improve voter turnout, Positively Roswell is asking parents to take their kids with them to the polls when they vote.
Parents should take a fun photo of their kids, incorporating their “Georgia Voter” sticker, and post it publicly on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #RoswellVotes.
The winner of the photo contest will be announced Nov. 6 on Positively Roswell’s Facebook page.
According to Positively Roswell’s Theo Keyserling, the turnout for voters with school-aged children is typically low in local elections, “so this is a way of reaching voters that may not otherwise turnout and it also adds an element of fun.”
The campaign is being led by Stacy Perlman, principal of Mountain Park Elementary School.
Early voting for the Roswell municipal elections will be held weekdays through Friday, Nov. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Locations include Roswell City Hall and the East Roswell Library.
Specific polling location for election day voting can be found at www.fultoncountyga.gov/services/voting-and-elections/find-my-polling-site.
Roswell ballots will include elections for municipal judge and city council posts 1, 2 and 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.