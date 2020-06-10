Roswell, GA (30075)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.