Crews with the Fulton County Public Works Department have fixed a water main break near the entrance to the Montclair subdivision on Boles Road in Johns Creek three hours after it was first reported.
According to a 9:34 a.m. news release, the Montclair, Sugar Mill and St. Ives subdivisions were without water or experiencing low water pressure due to the break.
The break affected more than 700 customers in the area. According to a 12:43 p.m. news release, residents should be experiencing normal service following the repair and will no longer need to boil water before use.
