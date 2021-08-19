Nine candidates qualified Aug. 16 through 18 to run for one of three seats on the Alpharetta City Council during this November’s general elections.
The candidates are:
City Council Post 1
- Donald F. Mitchell (Incumbent)
- Donna Murphy
City Council Post 2
- Michael Crupi
- Abu Bakarr Jalloh
- Brian Will
City Council Post 3
- James (Jamie) Bendall
- Douglas J. DeRito
- Daniel McAlonan
- Trey McConnell
Post 3 incumbent Karen Richard has decided not to seek re-election.
While all seats on the Alpharetta City Council are designated by posts numbered one through six, members are elected and serve at-large, meaning they are not tied to specific geographic districts within the city. The city council elections are non-partisan races.
Per the City of Alpharetta’s Charter, in order to qualify for office, a person must have been a resident of the city for at least six months prior to the date of election, must be at least 21 years old by election day, must continue to reside in the city during their period of service, and must be registered and qualified to vote in municipal elections of city of Alpharetta.
The last day for Alpharetta citizens to register to vote in the upcoming General Election is Monday, Oct. 4. Early voting begins on Tuesday, Oct. 12, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
In addition to deciding who will hold three seats on the Alpharetta City Council, the election will also see Alpharetta voters deciding if the city should issue $29.5 million in general obligation bonds to fund a list of parks projects and casting their ballots on continuance of the county-wide Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST).
