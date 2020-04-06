Bako Diagnostics, based in Alpharetta, has expanded its molecular test portfolio to meet the U.S. need for the coronavirus testing, with results completed in 24 hours.
The BakoDx SARS-CoV-2 RNA test meets Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and will be offered under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization, with final approval pending.
The diagnostic laboratory began molecular testing for COVID-19 on April 6. BakoDx is able to perform more than 2,000 tests per day, with plans to increase that capacity.
“Our development team has been working diligently to make COVID-19 testing more widely available and with 24 hour turnaround time for results,” Ted Hull, CEO of BakoDx, said in a statement.
The BakoDx SARS-CoV-2 RNA test was developed based on years of molecular experience and under CDC guidelines. The real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test has been validated to identify the virus from samples collected via nasal, nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs.
“Utilizing nasal swabs to collect potential COVID-19 specimens will allow healthcare providers to oversee a patient collecting their own sample, while preserving personal protective equipment that has seen a major shortage across the country,” Dr. Wayne L. Bakotic, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of BakoDx, said in a statement.
Healthcare centers with need for additional COVID-19 testing capacity are asked to contact the lab through its website – www.bakodx.com.
BakoDx is a biosafety level 2 lab and follows strict personal and environmental hygiene protocols, which have been further strengthened and reinforced with all employees since the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Specimens for COVID-19 testing are not collected at the lab. For anyone who believes they may have contracted the virus, BakoDx urges them to seek medical advice to determine if testing is appropriate.
“We will work closely with state health officials and healthcare facilities needing additional testing for COVID-19, and increase test capacity in response to this public health crisis,” Hull said. “We understand the importance our lab plays in the safety of the public, patients, healthcare providers and our employees.”
If you are a clinician, call 1-855-422-5628 or visit www.bakodx.com for more information.
