Toyota Financial Services will open a new office in Alpharetta to become the company’s East Dealer Service Center, bringing 150 jobs to Fulton County.
Toyota Financial Services, the finance and insurance brand for Toyota in the United States, will open at 11625 Rainwater Drive in Alpharetta. The more than $8 million investment will be one of three “hub” locations for the company that support automotive dealers across the nation.
“Georgia is an established leader in FinTech, and Toyota Financial Service’s announcement is a wonderful addition to our network of global financial leaders,” Governor Brian Kemp said Thursday. “I’m excited for the new opportunities that this will provide the hardworking and skilled talent in Alpharetta, and we are grateful for Toyota Financial’s additional investment in Georgia.”
Employees will primarily analyze and make approval determinations on retail and lease credit applications received from auto dealerships. They will interact with dealer personnel to support their needs and ensure a positive experience with Toyota Financial Services.
“We at Toyota are excited to select Alpharetta as the location of our new East Dealer Service Center," Alec Hagey, Toyota Financial Services group vice president of sales, product, and marketing, said. "With a reputation for being one of Georgia’s best places to live, and a city experiencing its own economic and cultural growth, Alpharetta is ideal for Toyota’s evolution as we continue meeting the needs of our dealers and customers,”
“The City of Alpharetta is honored to be chosen for the Toyota Financial Services East Dealer Service Center,” Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said. “Their investment here is a wonderful example of Alpharetta’s attractiveness for tech-based enterprises and a growing insurance and reinsurance industry sector. We look forward to them coming, not only as an employer, but also as a great addition to our community.”
The Georgia Department of Economic Development was represented in this competitive project by Randall Toussaint, the Global Commerce Division’s director of Corporate Solutions and Cybersecurity, in partnership with the City of Alpharetta, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, and Georgia Power.
“We are delighted that Toyota Financial Services has selected Georgia for their East Dealer Service Center location,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “We share Toyota’s confidence that our experienced financial industry workforce will continue to deliver positive results for the long-term. We join our economic development partners in Alpharetta in celebrating this announcement.”
Individuals who are interested in applying for a position at the company can learn more by visiting https://www.toyota.com/usa/careers/.
