The city of Roswell will launch a new mobile app on July 1 to further improve customer service within the city.
The new "City of Roswell" app allows residents to report issues, check meetings and events, schedule meetings with staff, get the latest Roswell news, notifications and much more while on the go.
Residents can track the status of their report to see when a city employee has responded to it or fixed it, and get alerts on their phone with updates on their issues.
"The new app will help us deliver better customer service" Chris Boyd, water utility manager for Roswell and lead on the team implementing the City of Roswell App, said. "This is an easy way to access routine City functions and information. It helps staff get the data we need to respond quickly, and that data flows seamlessly to and from our work order system."
The app replaces Roswell's "SeeClickFix" service as of July 1, which will no longer be supported.
The City of Roswell App is free and available for both Android and iPhone. Search for "City of Roswell App."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.