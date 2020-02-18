The Roswell North Elementary School Foundation raised enough money to build a new outdoor classroom and to continue funding the school's science programs.
RNEF raised a record $71,562 during the 2019 Annual Campaign, which ran from Oct. 24 to Dec. 31, 2019. All categories of giving broke records, including family giving, staff giving, and business sponsorships.
In addition to the labs and garden, this year RNEF will fund the construction and of a new, fully-covered outdoor classroom. Project planning is already underway with Southeastern Engineering Inc. and Wendel Companies donating time and expertise to the cause. The project plan will be submitted for review next month.
“We are so grateful to the Roswell North community for their overwhelming support of the science labs and garden,” RNEF President Lyndsay Slocum said. “And now, thanks to the success of the Annual Campaign, along with our business sponsorships and a generous grant from the Roswell Wine Festival, the dream of an outdoor classroom is becoming a reality.”
Money raised during the 2019-2020 school year will fund the following projects:
- FULLY support the Licata Science Lab, Life Science Extension, and RNE Garden, including lab teacher salary and supplies.
- Monarchs Across Georgia Program: Training and supplies to implement this program across all grades. Supplies include Milkweed for school garden, butterfly larvae, colored pencils, cardstock, supplies to create butterfly houses, supplies for butterfly games, and butterfly wings/antennae.
- Dissection supplies for every grade level including sharks, frogs, owl pellets, and worms.
- Scholarships for 5th grade field trip to Jekyll Island.
- Construction of a new, fully-covered outdoor classroom.
Now in its 10th year, RNEF is the sole source of funding for the Licata Science Lab, Life Science Extension (Chef’s Lab), and the RNE Garde, including the salary of full-time science and garden teacher, Liz Rains. RNEF raises money by asking parents, staff and local businesses to donate during the Annual Campaign. They also host a yearly Spring Soirée and Auction to be held on May 1 at Ivy Hall.
Business owners should go to https://rnefoundation.com/sponsors/ to learn more about the benefits of sponsorship and sponsorship levels, beginning at $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.