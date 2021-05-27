The new Milton Farmers Market in downtown Crabapple will bring fresh, select offerings and a sought-after bucolic experience to a city that takes pride in its rural heritage.
Starting June 2, the Market will run from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the city of Milton's Broadwell Pavilion at 12615 Broadwell Road. Having it mid-week gives this particular market the pick of top-notch vendors as well as potential shoppers — all of whom might be otherwise busy on weekends.
Managed by Judy Hall in partnership with the city, the Milton Farmers Market will feature a variety of down-home items from just harvested produce to irresistible treats and much, much more.
While what exactly is sold and by whom can evolve over time, the current vendors include:
- Beast Little Cannery
- Carolina Creekhouse
- Circle A Farms
- Georgia Proud Provisions/Pearson Peaches
- Honey Next Door
- JavaGenesis Coffee Roasting
- King of Pops
- Le Macaron French pastries
- Lola's Sugar Pie Bakery
- Lone Hickory Farms
- Longaevitas Granola
- My Daily Bread
- Nisha's Flavors of India
- Pet Wants Alpharetta
- Pink Stone Chili Company
- Pressley's Farms
- Sausage World
- Soque Gardens
- Southern Comfort Foods
- Sweet Southern Elderberry
- Twenty West Candles
Vendors will occupy booths and tables spaced around the Broadwell Pavilion grounds. People can park across the street at the Alpharetta Government Center or up State Route 372 (Broadwell Road, which becomes Birmingham Highway) in the Crabapple Baptist Church lot.
The Milton Farmers Market is scheduled to run through Nov. 3.
