Alpharetta's newest eatery, Mow's Chinese Kitchen, has reimagined dining during the coronavirus pandemic by serving as a "virtual" restaurant only available for takeout and delivery.
Mow's opens Feb. 23 and will only offer takeout and delivery Chinese food. Operating from a stand in front of Lapeer Seafood Market at Alpharetta City Center, the pop-up is the newest concept from Maven Restaurant Group and will serve a flavor-packed menu inspired by owner Louis Soon’s Chinese heritage.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted us to revisit and adapt our current restaurant offerings to better serve our community,” Soon said. “I look forward to bringing some of the flavors and dishes I grew up eating to Alpharetta’s distinct dining scene through our new virtual concept.”
The name Mow’s Kitchen comes from Soon's grandfather, who grew up and owned restaurants in Guangzhou, China. The menu will be reflective of dishes Soon enjoyed throughout his childhood, blending Chinese-American favorites with new standouts, including Triple Citrus Chicken - fried chicken, sesame seed, scallion, crispy glass noodle and sticky rice; House Special Fried Rice - onion, carrot, red pepper, chinese broccoli, egg, togarashi, chicken, bbq pork and shrimp; and Western Vegetable Stir Fry - wok sauce, chili crackle, sticky rice and togarashi.
Handmade dumplings and made-from-scratch noodles will be incorporated into dishes like Gyoza - handmade pork dumpling, onion, garlic, savory seasonings and crackle-yaki dip; Wonton Soup - handmade pork wonton, shaved onion, scallion and fried wonton chip; and Garlic Pork Noodle - Chinese broccoli, scallion, miso butter and garlic chip.
“I continue to be inspired by the way tenants at Alpharetta City Center have adapted over the past year, despite such challenging conditions,” Alpharetta City Center property manager Ashley Majors said. “Louis’s new pop-up is bound to be a huge success for his team at Lapeer, and I know the Alpharetta community will welcome it with open arms. I am thrilled to see his passions for both the restaurant industry and his Chinese heritage blend in such a unique and innovative way.”
Customers can pull up to a reserved parking space directly in front of Lapeer in Alpharetta City Center at 12 North Broad Street for pickup. Takeout ordering is available on the website, and delivery is available via UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash and Postmates.
Mow’s will operate Tuesday through Saturday for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with dinner service forthcoming.
