The city of Alpharetta and the Rotary Club of Alpharetta will host its inaugural 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m.
The ceremony will be held at the Town Green in Downtown Alpharetta.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. This ceremony will commemorate those tragic events as well as honor the courage and sacrifice of first responders.
“It is said that those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it," Mayor Jim Gilvin said. "If so, it is the sacred duty of every American to make sure the people of this great country never forget the horrible attacks that took place on September 11th, 2001. Those of us old enough to remember will never forget the impact that day had on our lives and our nation, but more than 100 million Americans are too young to remember what took place on 9/11."
Music will start at 8:15 a.m. and the program will begin at 8:30 a.m. with an Invocation followed by the posting of colors by an honor guard. The Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem will then be recited. Next, music and video with images of Sept. 11, will be played and shown for the audience. A moment of silence will also be observed.
Gilvin is set to give remarks and Alpharetta Department of Public Safety Chief, John Robison, will give the keynote address. The emcee of the program will be William Choate, aka Cadillac Jack.
"As we approach the 20th anniversary of that tragic day, it is more important than ever before that we share our memories of the horrific evil and the amazing heroism that took place on that sunny September morning in 2001," Gilvin said. "We must never forget, to make sure it never happens again.”
The keynote speaker, Chief John Robison has served in Public Safety for 19 years. Robison began his law enforcement career late in 2001 at the Alpharetta Police Department in Alpharetta. He left Alpharetta in 2011 to work at the Powder Springs Police Department, becoming Chief of Police in 2015. Robison was fortunate enough to be able to return to Alpharetta in January of 2017 as the Public Safety Chief, where he is currently serving.
A strong believer in education, Robison received his B.S. in Criminal Justice from Georgia State University in 1993. In 1998, Robison earned a Master of Divinity Degree from New Orleans Seminary, and in 2014, he earned a Master of Justice Administration Degree from Columbus State University. In 2019, he earned his Doctorate of Public Administration from Valdosta State University. He is also a graduate of the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command.
“September 11, 2001, is a day seared in our memories," Alpharetta Rotary 9/11 Committee Chairman John Hipes said. "From unfathomable terror attacks on our country came countless acts of bravery, heroism, and sacrifice by our first responders. On this 20th anniversary of 9/11, we remember those first responders who charged in to burning and collapsing buildings to save others, and we remember those first responders in our community and thank them for keeping us safe every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.