A national waffle company is setting up shop in Fulton County, creating 162 new jobs.
Batter Up Foods’ sister company, SatisPie, will invest up to $34 million as it expands its product offerings to include waffles and pancakes for businesses across North America. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, this marks the company’s first location in Georgia.
“Batter Up Foods is yet another American small business success story,” Governor Brian Kemp said. “Their decision to bring their operations to our state is a testament to our outstanding workforce and pro-business environment. I can’t wait to see the opportunities Batter Up Foods creates for the hardworking Georgians in the Atlanta area.”
Georgia’s workforce training programs and infrastructure attracted Batter Up Foods to Fulton County. Once fully operational, the improved 102,000 square-foot plant will have the ability to produce 580 million waffles a year.
“We are thrilled to establish this food processing facility in Fulton Industrial Park which will produce top of the line breakfast items for the world-class retailers we serve, while employing hundreds of workers in this area,” CEO of Batter Up Foods Mike Pinkowski said. “I would like to thank Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, the Development Authority of Fulton County, and Georgia Power Company for the support we received to make this project possible during this critical economic moment.”
The facility, located in Fulton Industrial Park, was previously used in food production and will be upgraded in phases beginning this year.
“We’re pleased to welcome Batter Up Foods to metro Atlanta. The company will be a strong addition to our diverse ecosystem,” president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber Hala Moddelmog said. “With such a major expansion, it’s clear that Batter Up Foods recognizes our region’s abundant resources - a skilled workforce, business-friendly climate, unmatched quality of life, and much more.”
The Georgia Department of Economic Development was represented in the competitive project by the Global Commerce division’s Assistant Director Hank Evans in partnership with Georgia Quick Start, the Development Authority of Fulton County, Georgia Power and the Metro Atlanta Chamber.
“We are excited about Batter Up Foods choosing Fulton County for its new Georgia location and greatly appreciate our economic development partners in this project,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “Batter Up Foods truly found the ideal location to begin its operations in our state. We look forward to being part of the company’s long-term success and seeing it become a part of the Atlanta-area community.”
Individuals who are interested in career opportunities with Batter Up Foods at the new location are encouraged to reach out to jobs@batterupfoods.com.
