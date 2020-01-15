Nancy’s Pizza, the iconic Chicago brand that invented the stuffed pizza, is now open at 900 Mansell Rd in Roswell offering dine-in, bar, take-out and delivery services.
The restaurant is celebrating its grand opening Jan. 23 on National Pie Day during which all customers will receive a variety of prizes, including one person winning Free Pizza for Life.
Nancy’s was one of the key players in the Golden Age of Pizza in 1970s Chicago. The restaurant’s vibe reflects their history with decor that pays homage to the brand’s 1971 roots — the year in which the stuffed pie’s creators, Rocco and Nancy (Annunziata) Palese, introduced the delicacy to their customers.
Rocco Palese came up with the idea when the patrons of his tavern style pizza place wanted him to jump on Chicago’s burgeoning deep-dish pizza craze. A proud and independent Italian immigrant, Palese resisted the call to imitate. Palese created the Easter Pie, a tart packed with Italian meats and cheeses bound together with eggs and enclosed with a pastry top. Henceforth, Chicago has become famous for three styles of pizza: deep-dish, tavern-style thin and Palese’s stuffed pizza.
“I am thrilled to bring this iconic dish from my former hometown of Chicago to Roswell residents," Nancy's Pizza owner Malik Kolsawala said. "I spent over ten years in Chicago before moving to Johns Creek in 1998. I look forward to serving members of this vibrant community.”
While the menu is dominated by the brand’s famous stuffed pizza, Nancy’s offers a variety of pizza styles, including thin crust and “rustic” pizza, along with chef-created salads, pastas, sandwiches, appetizers and desserts. Every item on the menu is made with only the freshest ingredients, and the comfortable bar features a selection of craft, imported and domestic beer on draft and in bottles, signature cocktails and a selection of wine.
The restaurant’s design evokes the 1970s in tasteful surroundings with winks at retro design including a classic Smiley button-inspired neon installation that invites patrons to “Get Stuffed.” The venue seats 82 with a patio and also offers take-out, delivery and catering services.
The new Roswell location is at 900 Mansell Road. Nancy's Pizzeria is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
