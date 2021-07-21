Miss Georgia 2019 and Miss America 2020 runner up Victoria Hill will be performing a free concert with the Atlanta Concert Band at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center Aug. 14.
Starting at 3 p.m., the concert will include classic numbers such as "Over the Rainbow," "Someone to Watch Over Me" and "They Can't Take that Away from Me," as well as selections from the Broadway hits "Hamilton," "Les Miserables" and "West Side Story." Additionally, there will be some special surprise guests.
Hill, 23, is Miss Georgia 2019 and was the First Runner-Up to Miss America 2020. She is a senior vocal performance major at the prestigious Eastman School of Music located in Rochester, New York, with the intent of becoming a professional opera singer. Hill says her dream is to perform across Europe.
When the pandemic hit, Hill said most of her performances went virtual. Hill has had a few solo performances coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but not with an ensemble since before the pandemic.
"I am absolutely thrilled to have the great privilege of performing with the Atlanta Concert Band," Hill said. "I love singing and search out every opportunity I can to perform, but there is something especially magical when many musicians come together and create music as an ensemble that we could not do by ourselves."
She is proud to be an advocate for children in foster care and works with several different foster organizations across Georgia and New York, including Goshen Valley Homes, the Bald Ridge Boys’ Lodge, the North Georgia Angel House, several of the incredible CASA organizations across the state, the Children’s Haven, and I also loved partnering with FaithBridge Foster Care.
"I have always cared so much about children experiencing foster care because two of my amazing uncles were adopted out of foster care so it is so dear to my heart, but after working across the state with several different foster care organizations, my heart is even more burdened with the great needs that these precious children and their families have," Hill said. "My plan is, no matter where my career takes me, to always be doing what I can in the foster care community."
The Atlanta Concert Band is in its 48th consecutive season and is composed of professional, semi-professional and amateur musicians from across the Atlanta metropolitan area. Its members are unpaid volunteers who commit to weekly rehearsals to prepare repertoire for concerts throughout Metro Atlanta and beyond.
"The arts are important for the world because they are a means of communication," Hill said. "It is one of the only ways in which we can come together without speaking the same language or having the same life experiences."
The Roswell Cultural Arts Center is at 950 Forest Street in Roswell. There are no tickets, although donations are gratefully accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.