Friends of Mimosa Hall and Gardens is raising money and honoring Earth Day by selling floral bushes.
To honor the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day this spring, as well as to celebrate May 2020 as the National Historic Preservation Month, Friends of Mimosa Hall and Gardens have partnered with Twin Branch Nursery and Landscape to offer a commemorative snowball bush for a $50 donation. The donation goes to the Friends of Mimosa Hall and Gardens efforts to install solar panel on Mimosa Hall.
Earth Day activities included sharing awareness of the solar roof project currently underway at the property, as well as building community in these unprecedented times of global pandemic.
Friends’ celebration continues from the 50th anniversary of Earth Day into May 2020 as the National Trust spotlights Historic Preservation Month, which demonstrates the social and economic benefits of historic preservation.
Mimosa Hall’s Solar Roof Project is currently underway. Architect Simone du Boise of Cadmus Construction will be implementing restoration designs for the property to integrate cutting-edge thin-film solar power into Mimosa Hall’s roofline — when completed, Mimosa Hall will own the title of “The Oldest Net Zero Building in the United States.”
The solar panels will supply the historic home with 29,000 kWh of energy annually, 29 solar renewable energy credits annually and 582 MHh over 20 years. The clean energy supplied by the solar panels is equivalent to planting 1,270 trees, removing over 50 pounds of smog and 61 tons of green house gases.
For more information, visit https://www.friendsofmimosa.org/.
