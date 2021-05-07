Milton's Crabapple Fest will return this October after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The popular art and antique festival will return to Milton's downtown between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 2. Crabapple Fest annually draws tens of thousands of people who enjoy hours of live entertainment, consume an array of tasty foods and beverages, and shop for often one-of-a-kind items from juried artists, antique sellers and merchants hailing from all over Georgia.
The bustling activity centers on Crabapple Road, the distinctly Milton main street that has evolved significantly since the last Crabapple Fest in fall 2019.
The event is run as a partnership between the City of Milton and the Crabapple Community Association, a chartered non-profit that supports its area's people, causes and businesses. Vendors and sponsors will have more services this year than in the past, including having standardized tents provided that will be erected and pulled down for them.
While the City is optimistic that the COVID-19 pandemic should abate by October, additional accommodations are being planned to ensure it is an especially clean, safe event. These include extra cleaning, offering hand sanitizer, and addressing other precautions recommended by health authorities.
Applications are now open for sponsors and vendors; those interested can visit https://bit.ly/3baBWG7. Spaces are limited, so vendors are encouraged to apply early.
Anyone with questions about Crabapple Fest may contact the city of Milton's Special Events' team by emailing events@cityofmiltonga.us or calling 678-242-2603 or 678-242-2609.
