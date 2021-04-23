Milton has significantly upgraded its online transparency portal to showcase information on Milton's finances and government projects.
The transparency and active projects portal, hosted by ClearGov, provides the community with online access to historical and current financial data, as well as details about the city's demographics and use of tax dollars. The new portal also offers the ability for Milton staff to communicate details on active projects, display department dashboards and track progress on the initiatives set out in the new five-year Strategic Plan.
"Transparency and effective and timely communication are the main benefits of this updated portal," Milton Finance Director Bernadette Harvill said. "The enhancements, including the projects and dashboards features, allow staff to broaden the scope of transparency and communication beyond financial data."
Every major project Milton has its own dedicated page featuring a description, location map, timeline including past and planned milestones, budget details and supporting documents, images and links.
Interested parties can also "subscribe" to a project, meaning they will receive real-time alerts whenever a relevant update is posted.
"The new project portal is a great improvement from past project information sites," acting Public Works Director and Transportation Engineer Sara Leaders said. "We follow a consistent process, and this portal will provide key information as projects progress to completion."
To access the portal, go to www.cityofmiltonga.us/transparency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.