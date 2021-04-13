The Milton Fire-Rescue Department will be among a handful of hosts for participants in Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center's prestigious Fellowship in Disaster Medicine program.
Beth Israel Deaconess is a teaching hospital for Harvard Medical School and, for the last 15 years, home to a well-respected Fellowship in Disaster Medicine. Scores of elite health professionals from around the globe have graduated from this program and gone on to play critical roles responding to natural disasters such as earthquakes in Haiti and Nepal, hurricanes and typhoons from the Bahamas to the Philippines, and most recently worldwide responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Milton Fire Chief Gabe Benmoussa has been a faculty member in the Fellowship dating to his days as Deputy Chief in Salem, Oregon, fire department. He will continue in that role now that he has moved to Georgia, with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center informing the city of Milton last week that it will be among select sites that fellows rotate through as part of their training.
"As the director of one of our fellowship rotations in the past, you have demonstrated exceptional skills as both a leader and educator, and your rotation was one of the most highly regarded by our fellows," Dr. Gregory Ciottone and Amalia Voskanyan, RN, the directors of the BDIMC Fellowship in Disaster Medicine, wrote to Benmoussa. "After meeting with your new team at Milton, we know this rotation will be a successful one."
"It is not possible to practice Disaster Medicine without having knowledge of and experience in Emergency Management, most of which cannot be obtained through didactic lectures or textbook reading alone," Ciottone said.
That is why this BDIMC Fellowship includes both traditional academic education and hands-on experiences, like fellows will have in Milton. These doctors, nurses and other medical professionals will dive into how emergency medical services are provided in our area.
This will include seeing how Milton's firefighter/EMTs and firefighter/paramedics respond to various emergencies, treat patients in need and serve the community. Fellows will also experience Milton's local government firsthand, meeting with officials to understand how different departments work together for their citizens.
Besides Milton, other Fellowship in Disaster Medicine rotation locales include a Syrian refugee camp in Jordan, the Naval War College in Rhode Island, and New York City for events like New Year's Eve, the New York City Marathon and Macy's Thanksgiving parade. Participants are also involved in programs as Tel Aviv University in Israel, Tianjin University in China, Toulouse University in France and Sendai University in Japan.
Benmoussa said his department looks forward to welcoming the Fellows to Milton, believing they can have a positive experience here will sharing valuable insights with firefighters, officials, and the community at large.
"This is a great learning opportunity for all involved," Benmoussa said. "It connects Milton with an excellent academic institution and, more importantly, to people whose viewpoints will only make our Department, and our city, better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.