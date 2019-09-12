Milton's annual Crabapple Fest returns on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Each year, the City of Milton and the Crabapple Community Association (CCA) host this signature fall festival in the downtown Crabapple district, where more than 30,000 festival goers enjoy antiques, arts and other vendors, local food and drinks, children's activities, and college football on the big screen.
"Festival goers can browse the more than 80 local artisan vendors, enjoy food from around the globe at any of the 20 food vendors, and they can also take advantage of the great dining and shopping options located in downtown Milton," Milton's community outreach and engagement manager Courtney Spriggs said. "There will be a great area for the kids, and huge big-screen playing college football games - there is really something for everyone at Crabapple Fest!"
Parking and attendance are free. Parking is available at Crabapple First Baptist Church, Crabapple Crossing Elementary School and Milton High School, and a courtesy shuttle will run throughout the day from Milton High School. Parking along the roads in surrounding neighborhoods or in the Crabapple Market parking lot is strictly prohibited.
In addition to portable restrooms, the public bathrooms at Broadwell Pavilion and on The Plaza at City Hall will be open for use. Leashed dogs are welcome to attend the festival.
"This event is a labor of love for the Crabapple Community Association," said executive director of Crabapple Community Association Amanda Fuller said. "CCA businesses and neighbors volunteer their time, collaborating with city staff, to make this historic annual event possible."
A portion of Crabapple Road will be closed from the Crabapple crossroads intersection of Birmingham Hwy and Broadwell Road down to the roundabout at Heritage Walk. The festival road section will officially close Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, and will remain closed until 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5.
For more festival details, visit the City's website calendar at www.cityofmiltonga.us/calendar.
