The Milton Police Department is asking the public to give feedback on the agency as part of its accreditation process.
The Milton Police Department will host a team of professional law enforcement assessors — and interested members of the public — virtually later this month.
The assessors, who are from across the country and part of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., will determine if the police department sufficiently meets the Commission's innovative, forward-looking standards to warrant recertification of its national accreditation.
Specifically, they will review the Department's policies and practices, interview individuals, and remotely visit locations where compliance can be witnessed. Public input is a key part of this process.
"Accreditation through the Commission is the hallmark of professional excellence among municipal law enforcement agencies throughout the nation," Milton Police Chief Rich Austin said. "It is not a requirement, but an arduous, thorough process we invite to ensure we are utilizing best practices. It is a tool to help us remain one of the top agencies of our size anywhere in the nation."
Residents have two opportunities to share their thoughts on major public safety issues in Milton:
March 22 at 6 p.m.: This is an "open house"-type meeting to be held over Zoom using this link: https://zoom.us/j/95302315712). Participants can also participate by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering meeting ID 953 0231 5712.
March 23 from 10 to 11 a.m.: Rather than an open event, this is a way for residents to call and talk to CALEA assessors directly and privately. To share input this way, call (678) 242-2505.
The public information session is intended to provide interested Milton citizens or Milton Police Department employees an opportunity to address the assessment team concerning Milton Police.
During both sessions, comments are limited to 10 minutes per person and should be germane to public safety in Milton — specifically the police department's ability to comply with CALEA accreditation.
The commission's assessors will complete their review of the Milton Police Department - taking into account all their findings, including public feedback - then report back to the full commission. The commission will then decide if the Milton Police Department is to be granted recertification.
"The City of Milton's dedicated police professionals continually provide exceptional police services," Austin said. "And I am confident the assessment team, after thorough evaluation of our operations, will come to the same conclusion."
The Milton Police Department's 43 sworn officers and eight non-sworn members serve around 40,000 residents, as well as those who work and otherwise come to the city. Roswell and Alpharetta's police departments are also accredited by CALEA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.