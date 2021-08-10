Chief Rich Austin is moving on from his role leading the Milton Police Department, having accepted a police chief's role in his home state of North Carolina.
Austin has been selected to become the police chief in Burlington, North Carolina, a city of about 55,000 people located some 20 miles east of Greensboro. He served as Milton's Police Chief since January 2017. Under his leadership, Milton has been recognized among Georgia's safest cities multiple times.
"It has been a true honor to lead such an outstanding department of law enforcement professionals, working together to serve the citizens of Milton," Austin said.
Born and bred in the Tarheel State, Austin earned two bachelor's and a master's degrees from schools in the University of North Carolina system. Prior to taking his role in Milton, he spent his entire law enforcement career in North Carolina, including rising to the rank of captain in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, where he served for 24 years.
While serving as Milton's Chief, Austin revamped many policies, including the department's use-of-force policy. He has also been a strong advocate for enhanced training and utilizing technologies that give officers the tools they need to be most effective in their duties. Austin has taken steps, too, to enhance professionalism and headed efforts that led to the Milton Police Department recently earning its national CALEA reaccreditation.
"Chief Austin has been a poised, effective leader for our Police Department and our city," Milton City Manager Steve Krokoff said. "We will miss him, even as we understand his desire to be closer to family."
Austin steered the department through the COVID-19 pandemic and, in light of national scrutiny over policing in the spring and summer of 2020, created a Chief's Advisory Board to solicit valuable, diverse viewpoints from community members.
In addition, Austin has been a proud and active member of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, serving on its legislative and alarm committees as well as an elected district representative. He's also been active locally serving as his church's choir director and as a trombonist and board member with the Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra, which rehearsed for many months in the Milton community.
"I'm also extremely grateful to this community, our elected officials, and my fellow City staff members," Austin said. "Their support and partnership has been invaluable to the success of our police department. I thank them all for their support for our officers, myself and my family."
Austin will remain on the job as Milton Police Chief through Sept. 26. In the meantime, the city will launch a search for his replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.