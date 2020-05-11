Milton has began reopening park facilities, including playgrounds and bathrooms.
Milton Mayor Joe Lockwood releases a statement announcing the reopening of park facility, as long as visitors comply with social distancing.
"Every visitor to our parks shoulders responsibility for not only their health and safety, but the health and safety of those around them," Lockwood said. "It is critical that anyone going to our parks follows proper safety protocols. That is the only way we'll be able to successfully keep our parks open."
Bell Memorial Park's six fields and playground will open, and its bathrooms will be unlocked. The playground at Bethwell Community Center will also be available for use, even if the building itself remains closed.
Guests can once again use the bathrooms and playground at Broadwell Pavilion and the Cox Road athletic facility's fields and bathrooms will be unlocked and ready to use.
The bathrooms and tennis courts at the former Milton Country Club will open, but the pool will remain closed until further notice.
All three gates around Friendship Community Park will reopen. As a reminder, the passive trails at Bell, Birmingham and Providence parks are open for walking and running.
The citys asks visitors to bring a filled water bottle and to avoid sharing bottles or eating utensils. For safety reasons, water fountains will be shut off.
Do not congregate, staying at least six feet from anyone not from the same household and especially avoid unnecessary physical contat. Guests should also hands often and well -- at least 20 seconds is highly recommended -- with soap.
Milton asks that anyone feeling unwell do not come to a park.
According to Lockwood, the city will disinfect playgrounds twice a day at Bell and once a day at Bethwell and Broadwell Pavilion, on top of its regular thorough cleanings. Milton has also ordered sanitizer in addition to stocking bathrooms with soap and will have many signs up to remind people of what of the guidelines.
For now, any organized sports at Milton parks remain prohibited and facilities are not being rented out.
Still, Lockwood says if people continue to practice social distancing and if the city sees positive trends in COVID-19 statistics, Milton can move to the next phase.
"We don't have a timetable for that yet, though," Lockwood said. "And it is too important we get this right, for the sake of our citizens' health and safety."
