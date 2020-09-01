On Sept. 10 — World Suicide Prevention Day — Milton will host a Mental Wellness Webinar offering the public valuable insights, tools and connections.
Milton will be partnering with the local nonprofit, LRJ Foundation. During the event, guests can listen to frank discussions while learning positive ways to manage stressful life situations, restlessness, loneliness, angst and more.
Last fall, around this same time of year, hundreds packed Milton's City Hall for an in-person forum that hit on many of these same themes. This year's version will be different because it will be virtual, a consequence of the ongoing pandemic.
This first half of the mental health summit will feature counselors, experts and teachers. It will be immediately followed by a second panel with students and community members. All will share their stories and views on how best to deal with uncertainty and anxiety, cope with isolation, and find strategies to generally enhance one's mental well-being.
"Many around Milton and beyond struggle with depression, anxiety, loneliness and other such issues," Milton Communications Director Greg Botelho said. "And the circumstances over the last few months, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have only exacerbated these challenges while giving people fewer in-person outlets than before. Thus, a forum like is always important; but nowadays, it’s especially important for so many. Whether they participate “live” or watch it later, we hope that people can pick up coping tools, find resources, and understand that they’re not alone."
Founded in 2012 by the sisters of the late Lou Ruspi, Teressa Ruspi-Stann and Karla Ruspi Farina, the LRJ Foundation endeavors to "improve mental wellness and suicide prevention through interactive educational programming to school districts and the community." Its team offers licensed outreach to students in third grade through college, as well as to teachers, businesses and community groups.
Consistent with LRJ's mission, the Milton Mental Wellness Webinar will seek to enlighten, educate and engage young people. Yet it is open to all anyone in the community. Because just as mental health challenges do not discriminate by age, the positive coping skills and tools that can be used to emotionally regulate effectively can work for any person. The Webinar will also touch on how to build relationships that are healthy for your psychological, as well as your physical, well-being.
Those who want to talk to someone at LRJ, to learn more about its programs or find ways to get help, please email TeamLRJ@LRJfoundation.com.
Anyone can "attend" once they first register using this link: https://bit.ly/MiltonWellnessWebinar. The Mental Wellness Webinar will also be streamed live on the City of Milton's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/thecityofmiltonga/.
For those in distress or in need of resources, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 and is available 24/7.
