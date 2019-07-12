The city of Milton will celebrate yet another milestone on July 18, when it breaks ground on the new Public Safety Complex, at 9 a.m.
The complex at 13690 Highway 9 will be home to the Milton Police Department, Milton Municipal Court and Milton Fire-Rescue Department Station 44.
Since incorporation in 2006, Milton primarily utilized leased commercial space for city offices, with the exception of three current fire stations inherited from Fulton County. In 2016, the city opened its permanent city hall in downtown Milton.
"Providing permanent city facilities for our staff has been a key focus for us during the city's first decade of operation," said Mayor Joe Lockwood. "Once City Hall was built, we immediately went to work planning this public safety facility, and we are thrilled that we'll now have a strong city presence on Highway 9."
The $13 million public safety complex will include a nearly 25,000-square-foot police and court building, and a separate 14,000-square-foot Fire Station 44. New South Construction Company was officially awarded the contract for construction through a competitive bid process. Cooper Carry Inc., of Atlanta is serving as the architect for the project.
Fire Station 44 is a new station that will serve the Deerfield community and will replace the current station that Milton Fire-Rescue shares with Alpharetta, Fire Station 1 on Webb Bridge Road. The Milton Police Department and Municipal Court currently lease a facility at 13000 Deerfield Parkway.
"The Public Safety Complex is designed to serve as an anchor for our Deerfield/Highway 9 district, much like City Hall serves as the anchor for our downtown Crabapple district," City Manager Steven Krokoff said.
Construction is slated to begin this month and expected to finish in September 2020. The groundbreaking is open to the public.
