The Milton Historical Society invites residents to participate in a new initiative to record the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the local community.
The Milton Historical Society will produce a 30-minute documentary reflecting the lives of Milton residents and stakeholders during this historic year.
“Local history is happening now, and we want to document what coronavirus life is like in our community," President of the Milton Historical Society Jeff Dufresne said. "We seek a record of these historic times for current and future generations.”
Ultimately, the content of the interviews will be edited into a documentary format for public consumption and will be available locally and included in the Milton Historical Society archives.
Participants in Milton Memories: 2020 will have a one-on-one Zoom discussion with Dufresne. Dufresne wants to know how residents' lives, families and occupations been impacted by the pandemic. What memories of this time and place will stay with you? From challenges to heartwarming stories of neighbor helping neighbor, the Milton Historical Society believes everyone has stories to tell.
“From economic expansion to the COVID-19 outbreak, 2020 will be a year that we will never forget," Dufresne said. "The stories told by our citizens will be part of our history. We want to hear from people from all walks of life including first responders, businesspeople, government officials, moms and dads, retirees, students – we all have thoughts we can share.”
Milton community members wishing to participate should email Jeff Dufresne at Jeff@MiltonGAHistoricalSociety.com to schedule an interview.
