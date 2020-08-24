Milton's Police Department and Municipal Court are in their own spacious, state-of-the-art, city-owned home, nearly 14 years after the Milton's founding.
Both moved into Milton's Public Safety Complex Aug. 24, along with the Milton Fire-Rescue Department's administration. Firefighters should begin working out of the new Station 44, which adjoins the administration offices, in mid-September.
Workers broke ground on the ambitious project just over a year ago, working through all four seasons — not to mention the COVID-19 pandemic — to finish on time and on budget.
Until now, the Milton Municipal Court and Police Department had worked out of rented office suites off Deerfield Parkway. That space wasn't designed explicitly for law enforcement and, thus, came with definite limitations. That's not the case for their new home, which has features like an evidence room, showers, plenty of natural light and much more.
Officers didn't waste time settling in, with the B-squad taking the Police Department's first roll call in the new station before dawn Monday morning.
"This is a very exciting day for every one of our officers, detectives and civilian staff. It is also a great day for the entire city of Milton," Police Chief Rich Austin said. "This facility truly reflects the professional police services that we strive to provide our citizens each and every day, and we so look forward to sharing this space with our community in the years to come."
Across the parking lot closer to Highway 9 sits the Fire Department's own brand new building. Firefighters will wait a few more weeks to enjoy Station 44's expansive kitchen and living room, personal bunk rooms, exercise room and bay. Still, Fire Chief Edgar and several other high-level staffers have already moved in.
All this was made possible by Milton taxpayers, as well as elected officials reflecting citizens' priorities.
"This Public Safety Complex will be used by our firefighters and officers, but it really belongs to the people of Milton," Chief Edgar said. "We cannot thank them enough for their generosity and support."
