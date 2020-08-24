The Milton Fire Department's annual Boot Drive for the Muscular Dystrophy Association is going digital.
During previous years, firefighters hit the pavement with boots in hand, collecting spare change. However, because of this year's pandemic, the Milton Fire Department is asking for donations online.
"Our firefighters look forward to the MDA Boot Drive every year. While that can't happen now, Milton Fire wants to do its part to support this great cause," Milton Fire Chief Robert Edgar said. "And to make a difference, we need our citizens to step up — just as they have, time and again — to help."
Traditionally, Milton firefighters would help the MDA by asking travelers at intersections around the City if they had change to donate. In fact, firefighters around the country have been holding "Fill the Boot" drives like this for decades. Milton's campaign has long been among the most successful, per capita, around the region.
Money raised supports the MDA, which uses it to fund research for new treatments, support MDA Care Centers and send children to MDA summer camp. MDA is the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside the federal government and has committed more than $1 billion in funding since its inception.
Anyone interested in donating can visit https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/team/cityofmiltonfd.
