The City of Milton Fire Department has partnered with Revue Pharmacy to distribute Moderna vaccines two days a week beginning April 20.
Dr. Gichuki Kimani, from ReVue, is supplying the vaccines that Milton firefighters will then administer to people 18 and over.
Vaccines will be given out from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays out of Community Place — the building adjacent to Milton's City Hall at 2006 Heritage Walk in downtown Crabapple. Vaccines will be given inside the building. Once they receive the shot, participants will wait outside the building either on chairs nearby or in their vehicles for the standard 15-minute waiting period.
"The Milton Fire-Rescue Department is excited to offer this important service as part of efforts to help keep our community healthy," the department said in a release. "We're also grateful to Dr. Kimani for teaming with us on this initiative."
Vaccinations are free and no appointments are necessary. Anyone getting a vaccine just needs some form of identification, such as a driver's license or state issued ID. Anyone getting a vaccine will be scheduled for their second one exactly four weeks later. Milton firefighters can also deliver a vaccine to homebound city residents.
If – on any given day – the firefighters administering vaccines do not speak Spanish, they can connect that person quickly by phone with someone from the Milton Fire-Rescue Department who can help them in Spanish.
"We understand that every individual will and should decide for themselves if they want to be vaccinated," Milton fire chief Gabe Benmoussa said. "The CDC, State of Georgia’s Department of Public Health, and other entities have highly recommended that people do so – explaining that being vaccinated can help not only yourself but those around you from suffering from COVID-19. The City of Milton is excited to provide this public service to those interested."
Anyone with questions regarding this program, to schedule a vaccine delivery or anything else COVID-19 related may contact Milton at covidsupport@cityofmiltonga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.