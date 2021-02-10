Milton has created a hotline and website to help adults ages 65 and older find COVID-19 vaccine sites and appointments.
The program is an extension of the Milton Fire-Rescue Department's community paramedicine program, which aims to guide citizens — particularly older adults and those considered "medically fragile" — toward good health and well-being.
Residents can email covidsupport@cityofmiltonga.us, and someone from the city will respond to offer whatever assistance they can. In addition to online information Milton is providing, the city has established a telephone informational help-line at 678-242-2537 that will be staffed between 8:30 and noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays until further notice. Milton is also exploring other ways to serve its community directly and indirectly, especially as the system evolves over time.
"Right now, there are a lot of avenues out there for our seniors to find a vaccination," Emergency Manager and Deputy Fire Chief Fire Matt Marietta said. "And those options can be overwhelming."
The city cannot schedule anyone directly, and is not administering vaccines directly, but Milton is assisting Fulton County Department of Public Health and the Atlanta Fulton County Emergency Management Agency in their efforts. Milton staff has also been tracking this process intently, knowing how important it is for citizens and for the community at large.
"As the City has kept up with the ups and downs of this pandemic, we have gained some insight into accessing the different programs such as testing and vaccination," Marietta said. "We want to share that knowledge with community members who may need assistance with navigating these programs."
And the City will continue to share whatever new information it receives on COVID-19 vaccines. In addition to checking the Georgia Department of Public Health's vaccine page at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine, you can stay up-to-speed by following the City's Facebook, Twitter and website.
Milton has also created a special webpage — www.cityofmiltonga.us/vaccines — filled with useful details and links, including a rundown of where and how residents can try scheduling a vaccine appointment.
