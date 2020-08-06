Milton's popular Crabapple Fest has been tentatively postponed until April 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The city of Milton and Crabapple Community Association determined the annual family-friendly art and antique street festival will not occur this Oct. 3 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead — and assuming progress related to curbing this novel coronavirus — organizers hope to hold Crabapple Fest in the spring.
"We appreciate everyone's patience as we work through this challenging period while also looking forward to a return to normal," CCA President Reid Casey said. "Crabapple Fest is so important to our great community - which makes it especially important that this event happens safely for everyone involved."
Tens of thousands of people from around the region flock to Milton for Crabapple Fest every year, packing much of Crabapple Road to shop for arts and crafts, eat and drink, and listen to performers. Yet, currently, an Executive Order from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp prohibits "gatherings" of this considerable size (where attendees cannot be spaced sufficiently apart) due to concerns they could spur the spread of COVID-19.
While it is impossible to precisely predict the future, concerns remain that the situation will not improve quickly and significantly enough by early October. Moreover, the event's organizers want to give participants sufficient advance notice as a courtesy.
Vendors who have already applied and been accepted to participate in Crabapple Fest can either transfer their registration fee to the rescheduled spring event or request a refund by contacting City of Milton Special Events Coordinator Anita Jupin at 470-415-0424 or anita.jupin@cityofmiltonga.us. If you are a potential vendor and would like to withdraw your pending application, please contact Anita Jupin as well.
For those who have applied to be a vendor but have not heard back yet, CCA and the City plan to make decisions in the coming weeks. Potential art, antique and food merchants who have not signed-up but want to participate in April can apply by clicking here: https://www.eventeny.com/events/Crabapple-Fest-2020-546/. Sponsor applications also continue to be accepted.
Crabapple Fest features antique sellers, local juried artists and merchants from all over Georgia selling everything from furniture to photographs to pottery to quilts. Musicians entertain the attendees, while special activities cater to children.
It is run as a partnership between the City of Milton and Crabapple Community Association, a chartered non-profit that supports its area's people, causes and businesses. All vendor fees are tax deductible, with proceeds benefiting local community programs, scholarships and charities.
