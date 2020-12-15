Despite the Milton's high hopes, Crabapple Fest will not take place this spring.
Milton says the decision came about from prioritizing the safety of citizens, visitors and vendors, not to mention the integrity of Milton's signature event.
The COVID-19 pandemic originally prompted planners to move Crabapple Fest from its traditional fall date to April 2021. The hope was that the virus would have abated by then, and with it requirements for people to social distance.
Instead, in recent weeks especially, the opposite has happened. The number of coronavirus-related cases, hospitalizations and deaths has surged nationwide and right here in Georgia. And, while all this was going on, organizers understood that vendors needed to know soon if Crabapple Fest would or would not definitely happen -- all the more so since many had spring plans originally. And the last thing the event team wanted was a last-minute cancellation, particularly with so much beyond their control.
"So while disappointed, the City is positive about the longer term future for this event and for the city generally," the city wrote in a news release. "Milton is a great community with so much to celebrate. And, when it's safe, residents and visitors once again will enjoy high-quality, family-friendly, in-person events befitting a terrific city."
An event of this large scale requires months of preparation and a wide range of advanced commitments to be a success. Organizers have high standards for Crabapple Fest, so it's important that anything with that name is the best it can be. They would rather not have a diluted Crabapple Fest without the spirit, scope or top quality that the community has come to expect.
If the coronavirus situation improves significantly, the city is open to possibly having smaller-scale events in the late spring or summer. The city said organizers are committed more than ever to making the next Crabapple Fest, in October 2021, even bigger and better than before. Milton officials say they look forward to welcoming the highest quality vendors, food and entertainment. Planners are cautiously optimistic that October 2021 will be much different, giving the opportunity once again to gather safely in large numbers.
