Democrats Michelle Au and Josh Uddin will face off during the June 9 election, with the winner battling Republican Matt Reeves in November for the District 48 Senate seat.
Democrat and physician Michelle Au has lived with her family in the district for six years. The 41-year-old has practiced medicine in Georgia for 12 years and hold her masters in public health. Au said she decided to run for the same reason she became a doctor — to help people and fix difficult problems
"My primary campaign goal is to increase affordable healthcare access for as many Georgians as possible, because increased early access to care, and the ability to make healthy choices is always going to be far more efficacious than any drug, treatment, or surgery I could ever prescribe," Au said.
Au says this includes "pushing for full Medicaid expansion, enabling the millions in federal tax dollars we’ve already paid to return to our state and allow hundreds of thousands more Georgians access to desperately needed coverage."
Au believes she will be the best candidate because she will bring personal experience, perspective, and scientific literacy "that the state has sorely been lacking."
"My passion for a healthy and thriving Georgia extends to every issue debated under the Gold Dome because if we don’t have quality education, effective transportation, access to economic opportunity or we aren’t safe, we can’t live full and productive lives," Au said.
Age: 41
Occupation: Physician
Years in Living in the district: 6
Relevant Experience: Physician practicing in Georgia for the past 12 years, Masters Degree in Public Health, mother to 3 school aged children who attend public school in the district. Website: https://auforga.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/auforga/ Twitter: @AuforGA
Republican Matt Reeves has lived in the district since 2003, where he lives with his wife and three children. Reeves is an business and real estate attorney and partner at Andersen, Tate & Carr in Duluth. Reeves said he decided to run for senate because he believes in "a different kind of leadership," where he says the state should do a few things and do them well, leaving the rest to Georgians and elected officials.
"We need fiscal conservatism in state government, focused on common ground and common sense issues for the benefit of our local community in North Fulton and Gwinnett County," Reeves said. "We need a watchdog fighting for working people, homeowners, small business people, local officials, our K-12 schools, and our merit-based HOPE Grant."
Reeves goals for office include being an advocate for north Fulton and Gwinnett by being a fiscal conservative and "focusing on common ground and common sense issues like supporting our schools, being favorable to taxpayers, homeowners and small businesses, healthcare, traffic solutions and keeping our communities safe."
"Second, pursuing a change to most County offices being nonpartisan and term limited, so that all citizens have a seat at the table, and that our large county budgets serve the people rather than partisan politics," Reeves said. "And third, to strengthen Georgia’s state ethics commission so that everyone under the Gold Dome is there to serve the people and our local communities."
Reeves said the biggest challenge to the district is COVID-19 and its future effects on the community and economy.
"The next District 48 State Senator will need to be an effective advocate in the 35-21 Republican Majority State Senate to help our community overcome these challenges," Reeves said. "Keeping our local schools, jobs, healthcare, transportation, law enforcement, and other quality of life pillars strong during the uncertainty of Covid-19 is necessary."
Age: 42
Occupation: Business and real estate attorney and partner at Andersen, Tate & Carr in Duluth, the largest full-service law firm in Senate District 48, since 2003.
Years in Living in the district: 17 (2003)
Relevant Experience: Georgia House Judiciary Committee Legal Counsel, 2008 Georgia General Assembly; Georgia Evidence Code Commission, 2008-09; Gwinnett County Bar Association President, 2011-12; Duluth Rotary Club President, 2014-15; Gwinnett County Public Schools ESPLOST Committee; Former Senate President Pro Tem David Shafer’s Legislative Advisory Committee Co-Chair; Duluth Parks & Recreation Board for 5 years; UGA Law School and Mercer University alumnus.
Website: mattreevesforsenate.com
Facebook: MATT REEVES FOR STATE SENATE
Twitter: @MattReevesGA
Fifty-three-year-old democrat Josh Uddin is running for senate because he says he owes so much to his community. The health insurance policy expert and Georgia State graduate has lived in the district for over 25 years after immigrating from Bangladesh.
"When I was a young man in Bangladesh, I had heard the United States was the land of opportunity, what I did not know, was that it was the land of struggles too," Uddin said. "But it was through these struggles towards achieving success that I learned the importance of proper healthcare, well funded public education, and well developed infrastructure. I want to ensure the opportunities I had as a young immigrant are available to all who come to this country and those who choose to call Georgia home."
Uddin said his top priorities include getting Georgians access to adequate healthcare, getting public schools and educators the resources they need and expanding "our public transportation options, and explore ways to encourage businesses to have their employees work from home."
Uddin said the district biggest challenge is the access to healthcare, especially health insurance companies, big pharma, and for-profit hospitals intentionally keeping prices high.
"We must regulate these industries with the power of the government to expand Medicaid, and drive down the costs on drugs, and care for patients," Uddin said.
"As a health insurance expert, I see first hand the direct result of someone losing their health insurance due to clerical errors and unfair deadlines pushed by the health insurance providers," Uddin said. "I know the exact loopholes that need to be closed in order to stop these for-profit industries from hurting Georgians. Nobody should go broke over a medical bill."
Age: 53
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Years in Living in the district: 25+ years
Relevant Experience: Health Insurance Policy Expert, Immigrant, and American Citizen.
Website: www.JoshUddin.com
Facebook & Twitter accounts: @JoshUddinGA , @JoshUddinGA
The democratic winner in the June 9 election will battle Reeves for the Senate seat. Zahra Karinshak, D-Duluth, is vacating the seat to run for the District 7 U.S. House post.
