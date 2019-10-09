The Michael O’Neal Singers, a premier symphonic chorus in the Southeast, will perform its upcoming concert, "Time Forgotten - Time Remembered," at Roswell United Methodist Church Oct. 27.
This performance will offer hope and support to people living with Alzheimer’s disease, whether patients or caregivers, and will remind all how music can touch lives in profound and meaningful ways.
Performed on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m., this unique concert experience will make use of the sanctuary’s cathedral-like acoustics and surrounding halls.
Actor, playwright and director Tom Key will provide narration and dramatic re-tellings of stories throughout the event. In addition to the full 140-voice Michael O’Neal Singers Chorus, the concert will highlight a chamber orchestra and soloists Beverly Blouin and Brent Davis. Also included in the concert are performances of "Long, Long Ago," "Shenandoah," "Amazing Grace" and "You’ll Never Walk Alone."
“[Chorus members] have told me how it feels to have a beloved spouse slowly disappear from your life; about the sadness of seeing a grandparent who no longer recognizes you; and how you experienced unexpected joy when a visit with a mother who was essentially non-communicative ended with her playing the piano and singing songs of her youth," founder and artistic director of the Michael O’Neal Singers Dr. Michael O’Neal said. "These are all personal stories, yet also universal.”
Prior to the concert, screens in the performance hall will display a slideshow of community-submitted photos of persons in the Michael O'Neal community who have been affected by Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. The program will feature the regional premiere of Robert Cohen’s Alzheimer’s Stories, a critically acclaimed work that addresses the subject of memory loss through stories of pathos, poignancy and humor.
In conjunction with the music, the art exhibit "The Spirit Lives On: Art and the Mind" is on loan from Emory University, in the Charis Gallery of Roswell United Methodist Church. The gallery includes ten photographs of Alzheimer’s patients taken by their caregivers, and ten drawings or paintings created by Alzheimer’s patients themselves.
Each of the 20 photographs and drawings is framed with its accompanying story. Audience members will have a chance to reflect in the gallery before or after the concert.
“Our concert of Time Forgotten - Time Remembered will give us an opportunity to share comfort and support to a growing number of people who have had their lives touched by this unforgiving disease,” O'Neal said.
Tickets purchased in advance are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Tickets purchased at the door are $25 for adults and $20 for students and seniors. For more information, visit https://www.mosingers.com/.
