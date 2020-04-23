Two Maids and A Mop of Alpharetta is partnering with nonprofit Cleaning for Reasons to provide two free two-hour cleaning sessions for metro-Atlanta cancer patients.
This will be an ongoing service to cancer patients residing in Fulton and Dekalb counties. For the past six months, Two Maids and A Mop has been donating cleaning services to cancer patients through their partnership with nonprofit Cleaning for a Reason.
“We all know the physical and emotional toll cancer can take on an individual,” Operations Manager Cynthia Jones said. “Our entire team is committed to easing the burden of cancer patients and their families during this difficult time. A clean home is a healthy home for healing and peace of mind.”
The cleaning service has supported seven cancer patients thus far with a total donated value of $1,400 in cleanings.
“We are an essential business still cleaning and disinfecting homes and businesses during this difficult time," Owner Christian Radakovich said. "We are equipped with our CDC approved disinfectant, as well as use of PPE (personal protection equipment). We all need to support each other to keep small businesses running and to help disinfect against this horrible virus, especially for those most vulnerable, like the cancer patients we serve.”
Two Maids and A Mop has over 85 locations in 70 markets. The company uses the Pay For Performance Plan, where the client’s feedback directly determines the cleaning techs level of compensation for each job. Two Maids and A Mop is certified to use eco-friendly and hospital grade disinfectants so that clients know their homes are well cleaned every time.
Cleaning for a Reason partners with more than 1,200 residential cleaners throughout the United States and Canada to offer free house cleaning to any household battling cancer. Since 2006, the nonprofit and its partners have donated more than $13 million in services, helping more than 39,000 cancer patients. In 2017, Cleaning for a Reason was adopted by ISSA Charities, the charitable arm of ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association.
Those interested in applying for the free cleaning services can apply at https://portal.cleaningforareason.org/patients/account/register. Applications can be submitted by patients or their friends, loved ones, etc.
