Attendees of eight Atlanta-area North Point Ministries churches raised more than $7 million for local and global nonprofits.
North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, Browns Bridge Church in Cumming, Buckhead Church in Buckhead, Decatur City Church in Decatur, Gwinnett Church in Hamilton Mill and Sugar Hill, Woodstock City Church in Woodstock, and East Cobb Church in Marietta celebrated the results of their annual generosity campaign that included more than $7 million and nearly 27,000 hours of service given to local and global nonprofits.
The campaign, Be Rich, challenges attendees to be rich in good deeds, generous and willing to share with their communities. What started 14 years ago with three Atlanta-area churches — North Point Community Church, Browns Bridge Church, and Buckhead Church — has grown into a global generosity movement that includes 68 churches in 21 states and six countries. Twenty-four of these churches are launching Be Rich this weekend, and that means the results of Be Rich 2020 will grow.
"Your extraordinary generosity in this season continues to make an extraordinary difference in the lives of those who are served and loved on by the nonprofit organizations that we work with all year long both here in the United States and all around the world," senior pastor of North Point Ministries and North Point Community Church Andy Stanley said.
Each year North Point Ministries’ senior pastor, Andy Stanley, asks 100 percent of the church attendees, who are able, to each give $39.95 and to serve with a local nonprofit. Every dollar given and hour served benefit local and global nonprofit partners. Church staffers collaborate with the nonprofits to identify projects addressing areas like food-insecurity, foster care, medical care, housing, and education.
During the past 14 years of the Be Rich campaign, church attendees have given nearly $58 million and served more than 492,000 hours with charities.
Some of the 191 projects funded so far by Be Rich 2020 include foster care initiatives, support for families living through childhood cancer and a donation of more than 16,000 books to Fulton County Schools children lacking ample books to read at home.
Projects also include funding three international border stations to rescue women from trafficking, supporting shipments of personal protective equipment to underserved communities, and funding counseling and therapy for underserved children and adults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.