The community is invited to join Avalon and Chabad of North Fulton to ring in the eight-day Hanukkah season with a traditional Menorah lighting ceremony.
The fourth annual Menorah Lighting at Avalon begins at 5 p.m., and ticketed guests can safely watch the lighting of the menorah in Boulevard East while enjoying special holiday treats.
“After the year we’ve all had, we’re so grateful to once again have the opportunity to bring our traditions to life in a safe, family-friendly destination like Avalon,” director of Chabad of North Fulton Rabbi Hirshy Minkowicz said. “We’re looking forward to inviting people together to experience this wonderful tradition at North Fulton’s favorite community gathering place.”
Masks are encouraged for all guests while on property. The full list of safety precautions and preventive measures being taken at Avalon is here. Throughout the holiday season, guests are encouraged to share their experiences using #AvalonHoliday2020.
Guests are required to reserve a complimentary ticket prior to the event. Space is limited and tickets can be reserved at www.experienceavalon.com/menorah-lighting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.