Roswell High School has hired Allison Jones as the new head varsity girls basketball coach.
Jones will also teach mathematics at Roswell High School beginning this fall.
Jones is a Roswell native and a graduate of Lassiter High School where she competed on the varsity basketball team all four years. She went on to play college basketball at Valdosta State University on a full scholarship before transferring to the University of Georgia. While at UGA, Jones began her coaching career with the Oconee County Middle School basketball team.
“We are really excited to have Coach Jones join our Roswell Coaching staff,” Athletic Director Ben Sutter said. “She is the best person to guide our basketball team into the future.”
Jones has taught at Dickerson Middle School and Pope High School in Cobb County, and most recently, she was on the coaching staff at Pope High School, including as Interim Varsity Girls Basketball Head Coach and saw success of her teams in both region play and state playoffs.
“We’re excited to watch the Girls Varsity Basketball program grow under Coach Jones’ leadership and are glad to welcome her to the Hornet family,” Principal Dr. Robert Shaw said.
Jones is looking forward to getting started.
“Most of the girls will be coming back with varsity experience under their belts which I want to capitalize on,” Jones said. “I want to support their growth and push them to work together to be successful. One of the great things about coming in new is that everyone has a clean slate and a fresh start.”
Jones holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from UGA, as well as a Master of Education in curriculum and instruction from Valdosta State University. She is a dedicated teacher and has received recognition as a top leader, serving as a member of the Cobb Teacher Recruitment team from 2015 to 2020. Jones lives in Woodstock with her fiancé Daniel Garza and their dog Tank. In her spare time, she enjoys playing tennis.
“I am excited to join such a supportive and spirited community," Jones said. "The administration has been really supportive during this transition time and I especially look forward to getting to know the girls. We have a great group of returning players who are ready to work, and I think it will be an exciting year for all those involved.”
