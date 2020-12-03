The city of Milton has chosen Gabriel "Gabe" Benmoussa as its next fire chief following a nationwide search.
Benmoussa comes to Milton from Salem, Oregon, a city of about 175,000 people, where he was Deputy Fire Chief overseeing training and EMS services.
"Chief Benmoussa brings expertise, enthusiasm and perspective that will be tremendous assets for Milton," City Manager Steve Krokoff said. "People here love our firefighters for good reason, and we're sure that they will love Chief Benmoussa."
While in Salem, Benmoussa helped helm a 170-person agency while developing and administering training requirements. Benmoussa also played a role in recruiting and managing entrance and promotional exams, serving on that city's diversity, equity and inclusion focus group and developing health and wellness initiatives for Salem Fire Department members.
Benmoussa made an impact on the state level by founding the Oregon Fire Service Technology Summit and as a board director for the Northwest Fire Diversity Council. He also developed an Officer Professional Development Institute in partnership with the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
Prior to coming to Salem in 2016, Benmoussa worked for two years as the Deputy Fire Chief overseeing training in Pullman, Washington. He spent the previous decade as a firefighter, captain, hazmat program manager and fire terrorism liaison officer in the metro Phoenix, Arizona, area.
Benmoussa got his start in the firefighting field not far from Milton. He joined the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department in 2000, shortly after a friend convinced him to go on a fire run while in college, and ended up spending four years there as a firefighter and EMT. Benmoussa said he's looking forward to returning to the East Coast, as he and his wife Kristyn have family in Georgia and North Carolina.
"It is an honor to have been chosen to serve as Milton's next fire chief, and a privilege to have the opportunity to lead such an exemplary Department," Benmoussa said. "We are genuinely excited to become a part of the Milton community."
He replaces Robert Edgar, the first Fire Chief in the city of Milton's history who retired in November to cap an over four-decade long career. Edgar came to Georgia from southern Florida and oversaw the Milton Fire-Rescue Department's development into a strong, independent entity by growing its ranks, enhancing its members' training regimen, and utilizing numerous new vehicles and pieces of equipment.
Fire Station 44 opened this fall as part of Milton's new Public Safety Complex under Edgar's watch, while Benmoussa will oversee the distinctly Milton reconstruction of Fire Station 42 off Thompson Road next year.
Benmoussa speaks six languages including Spanish, French and Italian and has an undergraduate degree in fire science from Columbia Southern University. He also earned a master of science degree in leadership, with an emphasis on Homeland Security and Emergency Management, from Grand Canyon University. Benmoussa is an adjunct faculty member at Central Washington University teaching undergrad courses on terrorism and leadership, as well as an adjunct core faculty member in Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center's Disaster Fellowship Program.
He is expected to start working as Milton's Fire Chief in January 2021. Benmoussa hopes to build on the strong foundation laid by Edgar by emphasizing community building, effective training and smart strategic planning — all while prioritizing the safety of people and property in the city.
"With a passion for transparent leadership, innovation, and strategic planning, my goal is to develop the Milton Fire-Rescue team from within and continue to provide the highest level of service that residents have come to expect," Benmoussa said. "I plan to continue to enhance and deliver outstanding service to our citizens by working together with both staff and community members to take this organization to new levels.
