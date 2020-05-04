A police chase down Holcomb Bridge Road led to the arrest of a man who allegedly robbed a Roswell McDonald's at gunpoint.
According to police, Isaac Carnell Hammond, 23, disguised himself with a black hoodie, medical face mask and black sunglasses. Hammond entered the fast food restaurants and pointed a firearm at multiple employees demanding money.
Employees told police the assistant manager opened the register for Hammond, who stole $102 from the register.
Security footage shows Hammond obtaining money from one register and being disappointed that another register has no money. Roughly 90 seconds after entering the restaurant, Hammond is seen casually walking to the mustang and exiting the parking lot and turning onto Nesbit Ferry Road.
Officers tailed Hammond, who police say abruptly changed lanes and turned into a parking lot. Two officers pursued the vehicle and during the pursuit, the suspect struck the Holcomb Woods Parkway sign, narrowly missing a vehicle turning left on Holcomb Woods Parkway coming to a sudden stop at the back entrance to Kimberly Clark. Police say Hammon then fled the scene on foot.
Hammond was arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during a crime, fleeing/attempting to elude, speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.